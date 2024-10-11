Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTV. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

FTV stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

