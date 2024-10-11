Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 321,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,235,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 925,084 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

