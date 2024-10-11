Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,371,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 763,928 shares.The stock last traded at $30.12 and had previously closed at $30.25.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 485,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

