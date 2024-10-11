Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires Shares of 4,325 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 13,499,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,930. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

