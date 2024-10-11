Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $28.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

