Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.03. 163,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

