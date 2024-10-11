Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $438,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 227,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,500. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

