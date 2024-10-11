Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,745,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $275.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day moving average is $300.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

