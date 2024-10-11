Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 243,297 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,297 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 599,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.