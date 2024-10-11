Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.21. 444,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,663. The company has a market cap of $390.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

