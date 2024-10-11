Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 531 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 726.0% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 116,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.82. 232,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,921. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

