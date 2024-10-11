Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.73 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 43.20 ($0.57). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 78,541 shares traded.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

