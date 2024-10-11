Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 152906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

