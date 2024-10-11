Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Raised to $5.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.