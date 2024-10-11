FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.