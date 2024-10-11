Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €33.00 ($36.26) and last traded at €32.95 ($36.21). Approximately 5,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.55 ($35.77).
Fuchs Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.54.
Fuchs Company Profile
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
