Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.35. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 1,433,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

