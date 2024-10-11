Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

