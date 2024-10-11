Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WWW opened at $16.42 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.74%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

