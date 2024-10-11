FY2024 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

