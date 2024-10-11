GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

NYSE SLG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

