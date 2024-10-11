GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 197 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.23 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

