Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Victoria Garrad Sells 9,000 Shares

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42).
Gateley Price Performance
GTLY opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Friday. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Gateley Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLY
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gateley
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.