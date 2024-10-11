Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Victoria Garrad Sells 9,000 Shares

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42).

GTLY opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Friday. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

