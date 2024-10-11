General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $216.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.85. 147,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.53. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

