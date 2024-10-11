Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GEL stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,096.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

