Gerdes Energy Research Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Gerdes Energy Research from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.24.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

