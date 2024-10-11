Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.16, but opened at $64.54. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 50,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

