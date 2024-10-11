Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -1,090.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 119,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,668. The company has a market cap of $684.73 million, a PE ratio of -401.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

