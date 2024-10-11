Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 153.6% in September

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNCY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

GLNCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 579,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,104. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

