Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Upgraded to Hold by Cormark

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Global Atomic Stock Up 4.5 %
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%.
In other Global Atomic news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
