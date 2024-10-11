Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Upgraded to Hold by Cormark

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Global Atomic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Atomic

Global Atomic Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GLO stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37. Global Atomic has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$3.91.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Atomic news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Global Atomic

(Get Free Report)

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.