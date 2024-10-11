Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Up 142.7% in September

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

