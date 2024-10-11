Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 194,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,899. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $331,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

