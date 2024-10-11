Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,454. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

