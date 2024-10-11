Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 2806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.