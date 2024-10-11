Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
