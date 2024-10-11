Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.