Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,745 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.