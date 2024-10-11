Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Goodfellow Trading Up 2.3 %

GDL traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.04. 7,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. Goodfellow has a fifty-two week low of C$13.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.67 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.