Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Grande Portage Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

