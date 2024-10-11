GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 4,542,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,532,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

