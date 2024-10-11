Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 31,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

