Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 31,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.35.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.