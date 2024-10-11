Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 18,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 517,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Greenlane Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 202.12% and a negative net margin of 66.59%.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

About Greenlane

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNLN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

