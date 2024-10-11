Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 18,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 517,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 202.12% and a negative net margin of 66.59%.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
