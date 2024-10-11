Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.56 and last traded at $171.56. 70,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 57,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

