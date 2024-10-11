Guggenheim Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $41.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $23.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 139.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

TVTX opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

