Guggenheim Raises SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $120.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.94.

SharkNinja stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $24,391,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 35.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

