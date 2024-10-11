Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GWRE traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,345.08 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $187.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.