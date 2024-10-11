Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,312 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 3.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,582 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. 2,036,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

