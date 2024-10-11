Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,883. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

