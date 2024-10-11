Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GKP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £292.71 million, a PE ratio of -4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.03. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -16,666.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

