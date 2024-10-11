Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:HG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 95,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,541. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

