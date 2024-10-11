Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $266.71 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $266.71 million and approximately $56.34 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00252690 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00400849 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $72,621,805.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

